Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.82 N/A 1.84 13.92 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.35 N/A 2.88 12.89

In table 1 we can see Citizens & Northern Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation is currently more expensive than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citizens & Northern Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern Corporation’s current beta is 0.27 and it happens to be 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend while Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had bullish trend.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.