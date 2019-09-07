Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.66 N/A 1.84 13.92 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.86 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citizens & Northern Corporation and BankUnited Inc. BankUnited Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Citizens & Northern Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BankUnited Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. BankUnited Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BankUnited Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while BankUnited Inc. has 14.93% stronger performance.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.