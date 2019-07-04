Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.24 N/A 1.84 15.84 LCNB Corp. 17 4.04 N/A 1.30 13.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LCNB Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than LCNB Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 7.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.34 beta means Citizens & Northern Corporation’s volatility is 66.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, LCNB Corp.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citizens & Northern Corporation and LCNB Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 33% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation 2.35% 6.85% 13.06% 11.77% 20.96% 10.8% LCNB Corp. 0.59% 2.08% 1.12% 3.81% -8.62% 13.4%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has weaker performance than LCNB Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation beats LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.