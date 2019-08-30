Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Citizens & Northern Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.60% 1.80% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Citizens & Northern Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation N/A 26 13.92 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Citizens & Northern Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens & Northern Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The potential upside of the competitors is 19.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens & Northern Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation’s rivals have 16.99% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern Corporation has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation.