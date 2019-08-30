Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Citizens & Northern Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.60%
|1.80%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Citizens & Northern Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|N/A
|26
|13.92
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Citizens & Northern Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens & Northern Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.25
|1.50
|2.78
The potential upside of the competitors is 19.81%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens & Northern Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation’s rivals have 16.99% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
Citizens & Northern Corporation has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Citizens & Northern Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation.
