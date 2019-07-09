Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) Comparison side by side

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.23 N/A 1.84 15.84 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.43 N/A 1.24 15.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Citizens & Northern Corporation and Bank of South Carolina Corporation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Citizens & Northern Corporation and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern Corporation is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.02 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.2% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares and 12.2% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. 3.4% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation 2.35% 6.85% 13.06% 11.77% 20.96% 10.8% Bank of South Carolina Corporation -1.78% 4.71% 2.83% -0.87% -3.28% 5.88%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Bank of South Carolina Corporation.