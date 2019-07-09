Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) Comparison side by side

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|5.23
|N/A
|1.84
|15.84
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|19
|5.43
|N/A
|1.24
|15.57
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Citizens & Northern Corporation and Bank of South Carolina Corporation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Citizens & Northern Corporation and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0.00%
|13.7%
|1.4%
Risk and Volatility
Citizens & Northern Corporation is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.02 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.2% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares and 12.2% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. 3.4% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|2.35%
|6.85%
|13.06%
|11.77%
|20.96%
|10.8%
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|-1.78%
|4.71%
|2.83%
|-0.87%
|-3.28%
|5.88%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
