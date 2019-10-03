Citizens & Northern Boosted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $590,561; Market Valuation Declined; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holder Knott David M Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Knott David M decreased its stake in Cousins Properties (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 10,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121,000, down from 13,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Cousins Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 835,284 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 10,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 2.26M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR’s New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Progress pics: Norfolk Southern HQ taking shape in Midtown – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.26 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,880 shares to 15,847 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Gaming Technologies by 492,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

