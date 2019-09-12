Citizens & Northern Lifted Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake; LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LYSCF) Shorts Lowered By 21.13%

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) had a decrease of 21.13% in short interest. LYSCF’s SI was 1.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.13% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 339,000 avg volume, 3 days are for LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s short sellers to cover LYSCF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.765. About 33,903 shares traded. Lynas Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) stake by 48.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 14,858 shares as Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 45,533 shares with $1.93M value, up from 30,675 last quarter. Comcast Corp Class A now has $213.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 11.02M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It has a 28.93 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Malaysia; and Mt.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.09% above currents $46.97 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

