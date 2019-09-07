Citizens & Northern Holding in Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Upped by $335,425; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.78 Million as Valuation Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 253,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 239,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Citizens & Northern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 11,432 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Cap holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,858 shares. Centurylink has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Brothers Harriman has 223,101 shares. Parsec Fincl holds 3.26% or 269,991 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 67,104 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 620,774 shares for 5.53% of their portfolio. Towercrest owns 15,360 shares. 1.14 million were reported by Norinchukin National Bank The. The New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bailard accumulated 176,404 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited reported 14,601 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, South Dakota Council has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold CZNC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 1.01% less from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 15,702 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 317,731 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 9,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Pnc Grp holds 9,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,060 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 18,406 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,191 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). State Street Corp owns 221,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 28,639 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,145 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 20,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $115,639 activity. Pellegrino Frank G had bought 70 shares worth $1,995 on Friday, May 3. 231 shares were bought by FISHER JAN E, worth $6,230. Lehman Terry L had bought 460 shares worth $12,737 on Tuesday, April 23. The insider Kilmer Bobbi J bought $4,989. LAMBERT LEO F bought $14,814 worth of stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.