Citizens & Northern Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Cut by $1.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $413,386 as Share Value Declined

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31 million, down from 62,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 18,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,965 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 38,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 9,665 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 2.81 million shares. Bourgeon Ltd Liability Corp has 3.64% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 115,154 shares. Lesa Sroufe & owns 0.6% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,355 shares. State Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 1.41% or 636,267 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,016 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V owns 105,413 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,916 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 31,238 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As holds 175,743 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares to 267,738 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield owns 85,862 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 823,577 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Financial Advisory Serv invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Advisors Ok reported 78,866 shares stake. Payden And Rygel reported 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 2,683 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp has invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 37,503 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. 20,454 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Old Point And N A owns 57,868 shares. 764,098 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Com. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 1.75M shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 8,735 shares.

