Citizens Inc. (CIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Both Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Inc. 7 1.47 N/A -0.22 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 146 0.75 N/A 11.18 13.19

Table 1 demonstrates Citizens Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citizens Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.85 beta means Citizens Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Citizens Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is $148, which is potential -6.29% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citizens Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 23.3% and 94.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Citizens Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Inc. 1.75% 0.72% -1.97% -11.34% -6.7% -7.45% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.33% -0.85% 3.51% -0.85% -1.78% 5.18%

For the past year Citizens Inc. has -7.45% weaker performance while Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 5.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats Citizens Inc.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.