Citizens Inc. (CIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF). The two are both Life Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Inc. 7 1.49 N/A -0.30 0.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.52 N/A 1.44 27.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -0.9% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is $40, which is potential 1.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.2% of Citizens Inc. shares and 92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares. Citizens Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Inc. -3.25% 1.92% 10.86% 2.9% -5.58% -0.93% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51%

For the past year Citizens Inc. has -0.93% weaker performance while Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 28.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats Citizens Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.