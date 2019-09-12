Citizens Inc. (CIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF). The two are both Life Insurance companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Inc.
|7
|1.49
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|38
|0.52
|N/A
|1.44
|27.28
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.7%
|-0.9%
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|1.4%
|0.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Competitively the consensus target price of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is $40, which is potential 1.78% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.2% of Citizens Inc. shares and 92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares. Citizens Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Inc.
|-3.25%
|1.92%
|10.86%
|2.9%
|-5.58%
|-0.93%
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.18%
|5.84%
|-6.63%
|5.72%
|-8.84%
|28.51%
For the past year Citizens Inc. has -0.93% weaker performance while Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 28.51% stronger performance.
Summary
Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats Citizens Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.
