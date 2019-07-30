Citizens, Inc. (CIA) Forms $7.50 Double Bottom; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)

Among 4 analysts covering Homeserve PLC (LON:HSV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Homeserve PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 27 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 21. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Berenberg. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by JP Morgan. See HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1150.00 New Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 982.00 New Target: GBX 1320.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1250.00 New Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

Citizens, Inc. (CIA) formed double bottom with $6.83 target or 9.00% below today’s $7.50 share price. Citizens, Inc. (CIA) has $376.73 million valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 75,508 shares traded. Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) has declined 6.70% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIA); 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE ACCEPTING LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN RESIDENTS OR CITIZENS; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DISCONTINUING ACCEPTANCE OF LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN CITIZENS TO BE MATERIAL; 30/05/2018 – Class Action Against Citizens’ Current And Former Executive Officers Dismissed; 16/03/2018 – Trump’s pick for secretary of state reportedly set up ‘kill teams’ of commandos at the CIA; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC – CO IS CONTINUING WITH ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW AND MAY MAKE FURTHER CHANGES TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL IN FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – CIA director Mike Pompeo reportedly made a secret trip to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un; 16/03/2018 CITIZENS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Citizens, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 11.16 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,783 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 33,090 shares. 13,297 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny. State Street invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 70,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 76,232 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) for 22,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) for 33,876 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 57,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 33,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 82,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 10,362 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) for 21,699 shares.

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household clients under the HomeServe brand. The company has market cap of 3.90 billion GBP. The firm offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services. It has a 36.04 P/E ratio. It provides its home assistance services through a network of engineers and sub-contractors.

Another recent and important HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Who Has Been Selling HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.26% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1164. About 77,227 shares traded. HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.