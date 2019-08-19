Citizens, Inc. (CIA) Forms $6.74 Double Bottom; Roper Industries Has 1.08 Sentiment

Citizens, Inc. (CIA) formed double bottom with $6.34 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.74 share price. Citizens, Inc. (CIA) has $338.56 million valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 51,957 shares traded. Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) has declined 5.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIA); 17/04/2018 – CIA director Mike Pompeo reportedly made a secret trip to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DISCONTINUING ACCEPTANCE OF LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN CITIZENS TO BE MATERIAL; 16/03/2018 CITIZENS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC – CO IS CONTINUING WITH ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW AND MAY MAKE FURTHER CHANGES TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE ACCEPTING LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN RESIDENTS OR CITIZENS; 16/03/2018 – Trump’s pick for secretary of state reportedly set up ‘kill teams’ of commandos at the CIA; 30/05/2018 – Class Action Against Citizens’ Current And Former Executive Officers Dismissed

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 282 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 262 sold and reduced equity positions in Roper Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 95.10 million shares, down from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 22 to 32 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 217 Increased: 205 New Position: 77.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Citizens, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 11.16 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 66,543 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Renaissance Ltd owns 194,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd reported 97,108 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 12,289 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 123,240 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). American Grp owns 31,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Ameritas Investment Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). 36,205 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). 22,894 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 17.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. for 248,093 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 689,899 shares or 12.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 9.11% invested in the company for 562,000 shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 6.62% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $37.17 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

