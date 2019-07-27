Citizens Inc. (CIA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Citizens Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Citizens Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Citizens Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Citizens Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Citizens Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.06

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 56.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Inc. 1.75% 0.72% -1.97% -11.34% -6.7% -7.45% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year Citizens Inc. had bearish trend while Citizens Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Citizens Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Citizens Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citizens Inc.’s rivals beat Citizens Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.