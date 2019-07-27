Citizens Inc. (CIA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
23.3% of Citizens Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Citizens Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Citizens Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.53%
|13.13%
|0.90%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Citizens Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Inc.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.10B
|14.60B
|14.81
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Citizens Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.17
|1.00
|2.06
As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 56.10%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Inc.
|1.75%
|0.72%
|-1.97%
|-11.34%
|-6.7%
|-7.45%
|Industry Average
|1.97%
|6.14%
|12.90%
|21.93%
|36.93%
|17.01%
For the past year Citizens Inc. had bearish trend while Citizens Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.85 shows that Citizens Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Citizens Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Citizens Inc.’s rivals beat Citizens Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
