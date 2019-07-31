Citizens & Northern Boosted Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Market Valuation Declined; Hubspot (HUBS) Stock Rose While Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 32,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 25.04 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.69 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $181.93. About 255,040 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. The insider Madeley Hunter sold 1,005 shares worth $161,343. $62,450 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was sold by Kelleher John P. on Friday, February 1.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 14,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $34.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated owns 5,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 2.72M shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0.01% or 144,097 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 5,163 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 11,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 38 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,192 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.06% or 469,850 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bb&T Ltd Co accumulated 1,494 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos reported 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 315,533 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 75,647 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Llc. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.52% or 264,400 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.37M shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 13,570 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Muhlenkamp Co Inc has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 25,685 shares. Moreover, Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). American Gru holds 1.77% or 10.99 million shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roundview Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,182 shares.