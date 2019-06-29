Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.97 N/A 1.36 15.04 Northeast Bancorp 20 3.83 N/A 2.06 10.37

Table 1 demonstrates Citizens Holding Company and Northeast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northeast Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens Holding Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Citizens Holding Company is presently more expensive than Northeast Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citizens Holding Company and Northeast Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6% Northeast Bancorp 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Holding Company’s -0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Northeast Bancorp’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 63.7% of Northeast Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Northeast Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38% Northeast Bancorp 0.05% 1.52% 7.57% 13.66% -2.11% 27.85%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has -2.38% weaker performance while Northeast Bancorp has 27.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Citizens Holding Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.