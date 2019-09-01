Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

We are contrasting Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.98 N/A 1.19 17.90 M&T Bank Corporation 164 3.21 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 highlights Citizens Holding Company and M&T Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Holding Company. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Citizens Holding Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of M&T Bank Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citizens Holding Company and M&T Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.13 beta indicates that Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, M&T Bank Corporation has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Citizens Holding Company and M&T Bank Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

M&T Bank Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $176 average target price and a 20.37% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares. Comparatively, M&T Bank Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has weaker performance than M&T Bank Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Citizens Holding Company.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.