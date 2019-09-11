Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.94 N/A 1.19 17.90 Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.39 N/A 5.10 16.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Century Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Holding Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Citizens Holding Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.13 shows that Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Century Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citizens Holding Company and Century Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 51.2%. Insiders held 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Century Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company on 7 of the 8 factors.