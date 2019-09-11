Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Holding Company
|21
|2.94
|N/A
|1.19
|17.90
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|84
|4.39
|N/A
|5.10
|16.42
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Century Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Holding Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Citizens Holding Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Holding Company
|0.00%
|7.9%
|0.7%
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.3%
|0.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of -0.13 shows that Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Century Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Citizens Holding Company and Century Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 51.2%. Insiders held 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Holding Company
|2.22%
|0.81%
|-2.93%
|-7.78%
|-2.95%
|1%
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|1.32%
|-6.19%
|-8.1%
|8.65%
|9.98%
|23.65%
For the past year Citizens Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Century Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Century Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company on 7 of the 8 factors.
