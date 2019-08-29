Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.93 N/A 1.19 17.90 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.44 N/A 0.45 9.19

Table 1 demonstrates Citizens Holding Company and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Citizens Holding Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AmeriServ Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citizens Holding Company and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AmeriServ Financial Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citizens Holding Company and AmeriServ Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 42.7%. Insiders owned 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company beats AmeriServ Financial Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.