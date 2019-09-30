Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Is At $20.00 Formed Wedge; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $1.05 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 259,914 shares with $14.23M value, down from 279,429 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) formed wedge down with $19.00 target or 5.00% below today’s $20.00 share price. Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) has $98.24M valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 949 shares traded. Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) has declined 2.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.23% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,765 shares. King Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,637 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 0.98% stake. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc holds 16,325 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birinyi invested in 6,323 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel reported 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based North Amer Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 426,789 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 99,899 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Country Trust Commercial Bank stated it has 1.06 million shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. 4,585 were reported by First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls. Legacy Prtnrs reported 2.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,595 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

