Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Comparing side by side

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.96 N/A 1.19 17.90 Union Bankshares Inc. 36 3.81 N/A 1.56 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Citizens Holding Company and Union Bankshares Inc. Union Bankshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Citizens Holding Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Union Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citizens Holding Company and Union Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Holding Company’s current beta is -0.13 and it happens to be 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Union Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company shares and 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares. 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has 1% stronger performance while Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company on 9 of the 9 factors.