Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.92 N/A 1.36 15.04 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 37 4.31 N/A 3.06 13.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citizens Holding Company and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Citizens Holding Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 52.2% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend while Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Citizens Holding Company.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.