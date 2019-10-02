Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Citizens Holding Company has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Holding Company
|20,465,807.73%
|7.90%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Holding Company
|4.13M
|20
|17.90
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Citizens Holding Company is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens Holding Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.20
|2.63
As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Holding Company
|2.22%
|0.81%
|-2.93%
|-7.78%
|-2.95%
|1%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
Volatility and Risk
Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.13. In other hand, Citizens Holding Company’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
