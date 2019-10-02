Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citizens Holding Company has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 20,465,807.73% 7.90% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 4.13M 20 17.90 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Citizens Holding Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has weaker performance than Citizens Holding Company’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.13. In other hand, Citizens Holding Company’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Citizens Holding Company.