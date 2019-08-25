Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Citizens Holding Company has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Holding Company
|0.00%
|7.90%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Holding Company
|N/A
|21
|17.90
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Citizens Holding Company is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens Holding Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.14
|2.73
The rivals have a potential upside of 98.52%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Holding Company
|2.22%
|0.81%
|-2.93%
|-7.78%
|-2.95%
|1%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Citizens Holding Company was less bullish than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Citizens Holding Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
