Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citizens Holding Company has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.90% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company N/A 21 17.90 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Citizens Holding Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.