Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Contrasting side by side

Both Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.96 N/A 1.19 17.90 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.48 N/A 1.33 13.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citizens Holding Company and Horizon Bancorp Inc. Horizon Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens Holding Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Citizens Holding Company’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citizens Holding Company and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Holding Company’s -0.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company shares and 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company was less bullish than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Citizens Holding Company.