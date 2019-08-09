Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Comparing side by side

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.98 N/A 1.19 17.90 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.44 N/A 2.04 11.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Citizens Holding Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.13 beta means Citizens Holding Company’s volatility is 113.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.