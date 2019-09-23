Citizens & Northern Holds Stake in Citizens & Northern (CZNC); Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined While Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted by $11.49 Million Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 149,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 454,394 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.44M, up from 305,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 1.12 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 14,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 267,738 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, up from 253,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Citizens & Northern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2,325 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 15,000 shares to 189,037 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 52,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is GrubHub (GRUB) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DA Davidson: Buy GrubHub On Weakness After Chanos Shorts Stock – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CZNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.79 million shares or 7.38% more from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 84,052 shares. Blackrock owns 909,674 shares. Geode Cap invested in 133,894 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 355 shares. 47,532 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,083 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.04% or 16,411 shares. State Street has 229,307 shares. Aperio reported 4,136 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 21,918 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Parametric Lc, Washington-based fund reported 20,206 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 17,900 shares. 65,060 were accumulated by Logan Management.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,828 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens & Northern Corporation goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Citizens & Northern Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CZNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens & Northern Corp goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2016. More interesting news about Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.