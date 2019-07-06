Citizens & Northern Position in Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Has Raised by $335,425 as Stock Value Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Maintained by Vertex One Asset Management Inc

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 122.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 239,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Citizens & Northern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 12,217 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has risen 20.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 67,876 shares to 109,566 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 135,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,280 shares, and cut its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $51,140 activity. 460 shares were bought by Lehman Terry L, worth $12,737. On Monday, April 8 FISHER JAN E bought $6,230 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) or 231 shares. 290 shares valued at $7,540 were bought by LAMBERT LEO F on Tuesday, June 11. Kilmer Bobbi J bought $4,989 worth of stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.