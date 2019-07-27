Citizens & Northern Increased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $607,905 as Stock Price Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose While Redwood Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,258 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 30,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Associates has 1.94% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kistler holds 0.14% or 4,106 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.54% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 45,824 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 28,218 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co reported 18,249 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 3.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). American Registered Invest Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 9,525 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.24 million shares. Family Firm Inc reported 4,305 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs invested in 129,922 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schroder Investment Gru has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Markston Int Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Indiana Trust And holds 0.6% or 14,518 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42 million worth of stock was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Novare Capital stated it has 53,634 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 19,530 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Chatham Gru accumulated 0.04% or 14,279 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation owns 30,893 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.16% stake. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 38,321 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 238,705 shares stake. Northern Trust reported 102.08 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 764,500 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Philadelphia Trust holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 92,441 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.74% or 127,228 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.