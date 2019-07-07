Citizens & Northern Has Upped Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $400,925 as Market Valuation Declined; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Value Rose While Rk Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.97 Million Its Position

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 235,698 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 8.45 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is bottom in for HAL? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KOC Awards Halliburton Integrated Offshore Services Contract – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2.50M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.06% or 711,982 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Leavell Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cibc World holds 0.31% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 1.30 million shares. Qs Limited Company has 99,170 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.27M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 16,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Lc reported 0.59% stake. 33 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,988 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 28,981 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 197,198 shares.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Closes on the Acquisition of Selmec – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Generac Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Gam Ag owns 13,598 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 46,605 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 362,597 are owned by Redwood Ltd. Goldman Sachs has 257,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 14,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 86,759 shares. Fil owns 548,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co holds 57,738 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 16,269 are held by Eqis. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 4,608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,407 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% stake.