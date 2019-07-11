Citizens First Corporation (CZFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Citizens First Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.90% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Citizens First Corporation has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.70% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Citizens First Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens First Corporation 0.00% 9.60% 1.00% Industry Average 29.71% 20.72% 1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Citizens First Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens First Corporation N/A 24 12.95 Industry Average 262.61M 883.89M 12.84

Citizens First Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Citizens First Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens First Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.00 2.32

The potential upside of the rivals is -9.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens First Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens First Corporation -2.57% -0.88% 12.35% -6.27% 2.71% 15.03% Industry Average 1.20% 7.61% 16.41% 10.19% 4.81% 21.68%

For the past year Citizens First Corporation has weaker performance than Citizens First Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens First Corporation has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens First Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.83% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Citizens First Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Citizens First Corporation’s competitors beat Citizens First Corporation.