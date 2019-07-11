Citizens First Corporation (CZFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.7% of Citizens First Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.90% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Citizens First Corporation has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.70% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Citizens First Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens First Corporation
|0.00%
|9.60%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|29.71%
|20.72%
|1.19%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Citizens First Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens First Corporation
|N/A
|24
|12.95
|Industry Average
|262.61M
|883.89M
|12.84
Citizens First Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Citizens First Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens First Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.83
|2.00
|2.32
The potential upside of the rivals is -9.43%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens First Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens First Corporation
|-2.57%
|-0.88%
|12.35%
|-6.27%
|2.71%
|15.03%
|Industry Average
|1.20%
|7.61%
|16.41%
|10.19%
|4.81%
|21.68%
For the past year Citizens First Corporation has weaker performance than Citizens First Corporation’s competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Citizens First Corporation has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens First Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.83% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Citizens First Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Citizens First Corporation’s competitors beat Citizens First Corporation.
