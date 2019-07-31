Citizens First Corporation (CZFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Contrasting side by side

Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens First Corporation
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|1.90
|12.95
|First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.
|21
|3.17
|N/A
|1.56
|13.71
Demonstrates Citizens First Corporation and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens First Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Citizens First Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens First Corporation
|0.00%
|9.6%
|1%
|First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|9.4%
|0.8%
Volatility & Risk
Citizens First Corporation has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 38.7% of Citizens First Corporation shares and 11.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. shares. 2.7% are Citizens First Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens First Corporation
|-2.57%
|-0.88%
|12.35%
|-6.27%
|2.71%
|15.03%
|First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.
|0.71%
|-5.6%
|1.66%
|-4.85%
|-20.06%
|-7.8%
For the past year Citizens First Corporation has 15.03% stronger performance while First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance.
Summary
Citizens First Corporation beats First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
