Citizens First Corporation (CZFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Contrasting side by side

Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens First Corporation 24 0.00 N/A 1.90 12.95 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 3.17 N/A 1.56 13.71

Demonstrates Citizens First Corporation and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens First Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Citizens First Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens First Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Citizens First Corporation has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.7% of Citizens First Corporation shares and 11.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. shares. 2.7% are Citizens First Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens First Corporation -2.57% -0.88% 12.35% -6.27% 2.71% 15.03% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.71% -5.6% 1.66% -4.85% -20.06% -7.8%

For the past year Citizens First Corporation has 15.03% stronger performance while First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Citizens First Corporation beats First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.