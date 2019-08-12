Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG) Shares Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Holding by $348,704; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Cut Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by $405,375

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 10,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 210,378 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 221,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 3.72 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 30,005 shares or 0.63% of the stock. New York-based Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parkside Bank Tru invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.06% or 3,390 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.39% or 173,118 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 2,008 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 12,658 shares. Palladium Prns Limited has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 27,075 shares. Leisure Cap accumulated 1,438 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: IBM sets the stage for Red Hat contribution on call – bizjournals.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Alone Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Save IBM Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein LP reported 1.75% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 299,625 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 1,283 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd owns 8,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invs owns 6,295 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0% or 7,851 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 8,263 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,139 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt holds 6,796 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 538,979 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.65% or 80,933 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.31 million shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 65,772 shares. Ent Financial Service reported 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sei invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp Com (NYSE:AGCO) by 87,815 shares to 138,572 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) by 81,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.66M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.