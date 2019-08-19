Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Valuation Rose While Ejf Capital Lowered by $786,400 Its Holding; As Eog Resources Com (EOG) Shares Declined, Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Position by $467,970

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 1.54 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 1.06 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Com holds 74,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il reported 7,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 952,246 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin Resources holds 0.15% or 2.95M shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 87,200 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Company invested in 15,457 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp stated it has 277,554 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 561,963 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 0.05% or 11,773 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc owns 250 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc invested 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Essex Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.41% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 28,959 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares to 1,933 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 176,524 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 9,600 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 1,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tru Investment has 1% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 26,100 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co has 0.78% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.01 million shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 67,432 shares. Natixis holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 999,780 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 519 shares. Dupont Management holds 211,342 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 245,737 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company accumulated 299,625 shares.