Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Valuation Rose While Ancora Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined While Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.18M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 100,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 284,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 184,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 2.95M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 41,260 shares. Qs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,380 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 224,700 shares. Amer Group Incorporated owns 86,204 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 34,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. 75.58 million are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Knighthead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 200,000 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 16,500 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 12,170 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hudock Cap Gru holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,993 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought 10,000 shares worth $306,700.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 10,000 shares to 131,114 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,772 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fla Mun 2020 Term (BFO).