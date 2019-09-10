Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Valuation Rose While American Financial Group Decreased Holding; Maple Capital Management Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 2.18 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG)

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.4. About 20.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $428.58M for 9.35 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal stated it has 961,151 shares. 834,093 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 32,698 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 39,000 shares. Weiss Multi holds 225,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 780,000 shares. Park Circle Company reported 10,600 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 999,780 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 11,157 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 214,284 are owned by Tradition Management. Shell Asset Management accumulated 30,623 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 3,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

