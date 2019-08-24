Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Price Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding by $371,200; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding Held by Energy Income Partners Llc

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 607,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, up from 596,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 3.46 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 46,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.47M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 97,400 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,370 shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).