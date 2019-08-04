Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Price Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Stake; Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $16.58 Million as Market Value Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 360,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 189,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.19M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 162,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 190,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 4.15M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,363 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 77,389 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Calamos Lc invested in 0% or 18,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 21,325 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Victory Cap Mngmt owns 373,203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 494,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Rbf Limited Liability Company. Investment Advsr has invested 1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 234,854 are held by Boston Ptnrs. First Republic Invest Management invested in 0.04% or 245,737 shares. Pinnacle Holding Lc holds 0% or 16,237 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 102,793 are held by Finemark Financial Bank And.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.16 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 1.27 million shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 216,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Announces $1.275 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fresh Stock Records Within Reach – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ERI – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Eldorado Deal Is Done. What’s Next, And Will Icahn Exit? – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $38.86 million for 21.57 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,000 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 11,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.