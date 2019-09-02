Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Rose While Ejf Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $786,400; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Parkwood Lifted Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 141,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 123,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 355,198 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1.27 million shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ameriprise Inc owns 2.50 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns has invested 0.62% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 50,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.38% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 417,704 shares. Parametric Port Assoc owns 1.51 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 162,554 shares. North Star Investment Corporation accumulated 1,880 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 65,772 shares. Pl Capital Llc accumulated 1.8% or 191,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 107,628 shares stake.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group 6.350% DEP PFD D declares $0.396875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $422.36 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 690,945 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 794,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,774 shares to 51,894 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 255,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,362 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Harvey Capital Management has invested 1.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Com Llc holds 3,091 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28,837 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 35,262 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hl Services Ltd Com invested in 89,939 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cap Sarl owns 94,890 shares. Graham Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.01% or 240,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 68,534 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 0.11% or 6,057 shares. Sensato Invsts Lc owns 59,236 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 1.46 million shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Com owns 1.76M shares. Country Tru Financial Bank accumulated 252,764 shares.