Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Declined While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Stake by $1.67 Million; As W P Carey (WPC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $374,400

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 636,325 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 52,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 746,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 693,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.47 million shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.37 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

