Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Holds Stake in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 597.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 102,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 1,955 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 11.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 562,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 1.01M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 46,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 157,486 shares to 132,259 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).