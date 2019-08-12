Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Ejf Capital Decreased Position by $786,400 as Share Price Rose; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Declined, Linden Advisors LP Has Decreased Position by $734,305

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 3.72 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 4.37 million shares traded or 169.95% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Lt 1.99 01Jul25 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon has 605,097 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 195,482 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Sarissa Cap Mngmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 7.54M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 413,951 shares. 1.75 million are held by Northern Corporation. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 868,058 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 68 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 6,150 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 19,792 shares stake. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 128,940 shares. Prelude Capital Management has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 215,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, Aperio Grp Llc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 20,682 shares.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Completes Separation of Cyclerion Therapeutics and Becomes a Gastrointestinal (GI)-focused Healthcare Company – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis May Beat Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to the Punch – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares to 246,781 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 794,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.66M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.