Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake; Dht Holdings (DHT) Holder Polygon Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $780,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 37,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.45M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 1.19 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS)

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 323,961 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 21,768 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.21M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Communications owns 41,180 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 0.09% or 2.44M shares. 326,085 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Boston Limited Company has 0.47% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hrt Financial Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,484 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 11,529 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 70,309 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 44,816 shares. 325,500 are owned by Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 9,648 shares to 434,150 shares, valued at $30.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,880 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).

