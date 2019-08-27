Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Boston Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Stake Held by Salem Capital Management Inc

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.70M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 115,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 234,854 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 350,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 830,246 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 0% or 1,320 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.06% or 9,153 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 117,081 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 323,981 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 0.1% or 338,409 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 65,772 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 4,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,699 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 17,352 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 245,737 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 22,312 are owned by Gru One Trading L P. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Lc owns 65,221 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,283 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.75 million for 8.27 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 61,698 shares to 178,152 shares, valued at $47.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 544,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Mgmt Ca reported 1.19M shares. Aviance Ltd Llc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.06 million shares. Waverton Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.34% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 3.92M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh holds 24,619 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Arrow Fin Corp reported 12,891 shares. Moreover, Firefly Value Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 5.71% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fil Limited owns 7.26M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests, Japan-based fund reported 7,620 shares. Narwhal Management reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parsec Management Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 115,742 shares. Bb&T reported 330,628 shares.