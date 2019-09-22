Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding Held by Ejf Capital Llc; As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tiger Management Decreased Its Stake

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 179,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98 million, down from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 581,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.22M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 7.30 million shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Group holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 512,008 shares. Bernzott Capital holds 1.94% or 120,158 shares in its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 708,746 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,619 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 7,820 shares. Moreover, Polen Management Ltd Liability Corp has 10.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.60M shares. Harris LP owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 36.76M shares or 0% of the stock. Coastline Tru owns 70,355 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Bath Savings has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Partners LP accumulated 418,040 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 4,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management owns 2.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,024 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 102,914 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc invested 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 62,550 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 17,638 shares. 157,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Jefferies Lc holds 0.02% or 80,069 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt has 1.87% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 174,383 shares. Gideon Cap owns 0.51% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 41,471 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.21 million shares. Reilly Fincl Lc holds 0% or 625 shares. 15,404 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 96,398 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Horan Cap Advisors Lc has 1.56% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 65,625 shares.