Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding Has Lifted by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Its Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 3.17 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 3.72 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.

