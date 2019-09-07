Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Maltese Capital Management Lifted Stake by $5.33 Million; Leucadia National Lifted Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $4.21 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 166,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 554,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, up from 387,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 2.84 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy – Delivering As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management reported 1,730 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.04% or 73,800 shares. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership accumulated 136,172 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baldwin Management Ltd invested in 0.2% or 6,595 shares. Capital Ww holds 0.29% or 11.65M shares in its portfolio. Adage Gp Ltd reported 323,920 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 35,085 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 2.62M shares. Polygon stated it has 20,500 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 266,476 were accumulated by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 83,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 43,315 were accumulated by Northeast Inv. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.02% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 13,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,248 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 115,100 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 65,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,062 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Globeflex Cap Lp owns 17,352 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,484 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 117,081 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 746,273 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Palouse Mngmt Inc accumulated 161,924 shares or 2.02% of the stock. A D Beadell Counsel Inc invested in 94,535 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pinnacle Partners Inc invested in 0% or 113 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 2,940 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 0.18% or 31,629 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 102,580 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.14% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cordasco Net holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 67 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.