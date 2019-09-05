Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Group One Trading LP Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Stampscom (STMP) Stock Price Declined, Scout Investments Has Increased Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 79,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 22,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 2.67 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Stampscom Inc (STMP) by 101.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 11,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 22,909 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Stampscom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 325,736 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 86,381 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 350,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,148 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Asset Management invested in 0% or 321 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com accumulated 4,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 26,075 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,408 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 32,476 shares. Scout Investments reported 22,909 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Ltd holds 1,270 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 212,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 3,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 5,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Intl holds 57,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 2,760 shares. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 14,535 shares. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 85 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 1.07 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1,328 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs owns 113 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Amp Capital Investors invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.28% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 224,382 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Aperio Group Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 323,981 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,597 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 480 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 1.28M are held by Epoch Ptnrs. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Greenleaf holds 7,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) by 1.54 million shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (Call) by 234,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (Call).