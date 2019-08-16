Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Position by $1.81 Million; Zevin Asset Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Cut by $546,490

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 5.15 million shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 13,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citizens Financial Group to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 18, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks to Buy Leading the Financial Charge – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,772 are held by First Hawaiian Bank. Maltese Management Ltd Liability owns 554,491 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 4.18M shares. Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 784 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8.70M shares. 2.27M are held by Morgan Stanley. Bb&T Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Miles holds 18,849 shares. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.29% or 617,168 shares in its portfolio. 825 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3.58M shares. Ameritas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 27,599 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 103,513 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares to 167,392 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.