Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Claar Advisors Lowered Holding by $4.38 Million; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Shares Rose, Navellier & Associates Boosted Stake by $1.43 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 275.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 110,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 150,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 40,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 154,783 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 4.26 million shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt holds 29,626 shares. Oberweis Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 81,900 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 19,626 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested in 0% or 1 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 479,673 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 187,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors Lc accumulated 19,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. G2 Invest Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.8% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Amer Century holds 0% or 239,266 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 7,425 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 19,927 shares to 15,949 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,815 shares, and cut its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Earnings Breakouts To Watch – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 254% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Llc reported 3.31M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 80,933 shares. Weiss Multi owns 225,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 57,056 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 10,745 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Daiwa Securities Gru owns 17,910 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 107,628 shares. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,382 shares. Finemark National Bank owns 102,793 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 2,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 178,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.28 million shares stake.